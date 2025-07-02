Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

