Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.