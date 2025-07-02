Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:BRO opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.