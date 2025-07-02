Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $284.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

