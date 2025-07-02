Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

CLX opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

