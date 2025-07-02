Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,463 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after buying an additional 14,996,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,773,000 after buying an additional 2,564,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,316,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

