Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Pool by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $304.18 on Wednesday. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.