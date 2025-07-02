SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

