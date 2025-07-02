Simon Carter Buys 43,822 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 43,822 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £164,770.72 ($226,426.71).

On Monday, June 16th, Simon Carter bought 39 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($206.87).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Simon Carter bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($206.79).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 379.60 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.43). The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

British Land ( LON:BLND ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

