Simon Carter Buys 43,822 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 43,822 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £164,770.72 ($226,426.71).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, Simon Carter bought 39 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($206.87).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Simon Carter bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($206.79).
British Land Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 379.60 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.43). The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.