Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $216.11 and last traded at $215.12. Approximately 1,458,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,074,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.77.

Specifically, Director Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $68,184,434.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,818,687.22. This trade represents a 64.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $341,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,398. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snowflake by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,570.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Snowflake by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

