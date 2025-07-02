Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Societe Generale Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Societe Generale Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Societe Generale Group Trading Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Societe Generale Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Societe Generale Group had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Research analysts forecast that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Societe Generale Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

