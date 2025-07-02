Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3,961.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in UGI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

UGI stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. UGI Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

