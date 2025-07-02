Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,706 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,452.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,168.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

