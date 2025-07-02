Spire Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $190,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,524,000 after buying an additional 272,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,049,000 after buying an additional 152,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $178.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $784,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,070. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

