Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 3,327 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $158.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.