Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$150.94 and last traded at C$148.58, with a volume of 47478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$149.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$141.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$143.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.42.

Stantec Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In related news, Director Susan Reisbord purchased 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$147.74 per share, with a total value of C$411,458.13. Also, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$139.51 per share, with a total value of C$174,392.88. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

