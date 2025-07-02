Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 2,401 call options.

Insider Transactions at TripAdvisor

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after buying an additional 1,222,958 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,715,961 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 962,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,587,902 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 208,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

TripAdvisor Stock Up 6.3%

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.68%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

