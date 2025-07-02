Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Warner Bros. Discovery Call Options (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 47,865 call options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 33,901 call options.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of WBD opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.