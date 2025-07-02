Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ProShares Bitcoin ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 266,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 436% compared to the average volume of 49,633 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of BITO stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

