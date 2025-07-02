Streaming Stocks Worth Watching – June 30th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that deliver digital audio and video content—such as movies, TV shows, music or games—directly to consumers over the internet without relying on traditional broadcast or physical media. These firms generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or pay-per-view models and are often valued based on subscriber counts, average revenue per user (ARPU) and content investment. As a result, streaming stocks tend to be sensitive to shifts in consumer demand, technological change and competitive dynamics within the digital‐entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,493,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,596,430. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded up $11.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.08. 6,235,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.53.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $766.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $664.99 and a 200-day moving average of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $788.25.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,514. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,672. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

