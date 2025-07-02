Sue Rivett Buys 4,586 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £963.06 ($1,323.43).
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,877 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £975.40 ($1,340.39).
- On Monday, April 28th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,875 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £975 ($1,339.84).
- On Friday, April 4th, Sue Rivett sold 563,456 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.29), for a total value of £118,325.76 ($162,602.39).
LON:PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £104.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 27.98 ($0.38).
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
