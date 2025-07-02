Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.23.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Down 2.3%

SG opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, Director Clifford Burrows acquired 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,712. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $153,640.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,231.83. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.