Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

