Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 12.17% of Taiwan Fund worth $25,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Taiwan Fund stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.24.

About Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

