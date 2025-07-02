Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $301.70 and last traded at $294.90, with a volume of 79373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.88.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

