TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) & Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Financial Comparison

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and TEGNA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $110.29 million 0.76 $3.46 million $0.55 23.64 TEGNA $3.10 billion 0.88 $599.82 million $2.84 5.96

Volatility and Risk

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications. TEGNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 3.15% 2.09% 1.56% TEGNA 15.29% 17.13% 6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Saga Communications and TEGNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 TEGNA 0 1 3 0 2.75

TEGNA has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.61%. Given TEGNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Dividends

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Saga Communications pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TEGNA pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TEGNA has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of TEGNA shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TEGNA beats Saga Communications on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications



Saga Communications, Inc., a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk. It owns and operates FM and AM radio stations, and metro signals serving various markets. Saga Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

About TEGNA



TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

