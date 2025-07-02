Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $455.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 1.8%

Home Depot stock opened at $373.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.90. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $371.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 17,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,495,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,081,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,497,000 after buying an additional 106,722 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.