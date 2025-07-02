Tenaris (NYSE:TS) & Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Financial Review

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Tenaris shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tenaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Webco Industries and Tenaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tenaris 2 1 5 0 2.38

Risk and Volatility

Tenaris has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Tenaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Webco Industries.

Webco Industries has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Webco Industries and Tenaris”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webco Industries $608.44 million 0.21 $16.05 million $8.95 20.67 Tenaris $12.52 billion 1.72 $2.04 billion $3.28 11.27

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Webco Industries. Tenaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Webco Industries and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webco Industries 1.23% N/A N/A Tenaris 15.05% 10.54% 8.67%

Summary

Tenaris beats Webco Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines. It also manufactures sucker rods used in oil extraction activities and tubes for plumbing and construction applications; and offers oilfield/hydraulic fracturing services and energy and raw materials, and financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

