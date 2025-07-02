Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $201.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.35. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.