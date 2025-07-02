TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 3,544,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,429,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Specifically, Director Brendan May sold 44,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $326,225.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,184.68. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan May sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 241,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,962. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMC shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

TMC the metals Trading Down 10.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.57.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TMC the metals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.