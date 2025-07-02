Top Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – June 30th

Get alerts:

Tesla, SoFi Technologies, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is underwriting and selling insurance policies, such as life, health, property, or casualty coverage. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurer’s profits from underwriting premiums and investment income on the premiums collected. Because insurers’ earnings depend on claims experience and investment returns, insurance stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles, regulatory changes, and shifts in interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,542,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,795,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 124,679,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,725,844. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $282.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

