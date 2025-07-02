Traders Purchase High Volume of IonQ Call Options (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 86,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 64,217 call options.
IonQ Stock Down 6.5%
IONQ stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.56. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $59,787,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,836.97. The trade was a 79.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,972,201 shares of company stock valued at $350,540,009 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 348.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
