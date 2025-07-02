Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Transocean by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 91,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 5,719,637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 434,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 12.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

