Trust Point Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47,080 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $158.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

