Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,713 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Twilio worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Twilio by 1,778.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,589 shares in the company, valued at $25,704,758.29. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $800,213.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,777.05. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,304 shares of company stock worth $2,841,735 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

