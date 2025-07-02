UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aemetis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMTX

Aemetis Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.50 on Monday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aemetis by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aemetis by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aemetis by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aemetis by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.