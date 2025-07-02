Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Veeva Systems by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,160. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $282.95 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.30. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

