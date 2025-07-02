Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 190.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $71.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 17,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,133,132.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,700.08. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

