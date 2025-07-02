Ventum Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
