Ventum Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$38.65 on Monday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$34.16 and a one year high of C$47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$569.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.67.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

