VNET Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,094 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical volume of 5,772 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. VNET Group had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,377,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth $27,463,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VNET Group by 2,304,491.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 1,705,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,183,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

