Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vor Biopharma to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
