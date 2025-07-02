Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wabtec from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 6,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.39, for a total transaction of $1,244,900.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,085.83. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $806,761.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,461.40. This trade represents a 25.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,588 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,997 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $209.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.91. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $147.66 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

