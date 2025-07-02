Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of Watts Water Technologies worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 58,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on Watts Water Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $251.10 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $254.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,730. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.