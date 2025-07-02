Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 40,198 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,198 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.