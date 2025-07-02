Wells Fargo & Company Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $66.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of EBAY opened at $76.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. eBay has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,822,470.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,858 shares of company stock worth $20,529,676 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in eBay by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,644,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,805,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

