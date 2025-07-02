Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. Benchmark lowered their target price on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

