Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 156,173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $64.56 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.