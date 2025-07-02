XPeng Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 55,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 33,324 call options.

XPeng Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of XPEV opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period. TMT General Partner Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in XPeng by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,306,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 1,138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,055 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

