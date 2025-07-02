Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

