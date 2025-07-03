3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $291.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $292.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

